As you travel through New England, a surprising variety of land and seascapes await your discovery. Yes, New England has some instantly recognizable locations, like the city of Boston and the beaches of Cape Cod. But as you seek out the best places to visit in New England, don’t skip the rest of the region.

Venture inland to explore the Green and the White Mountains, an area where Revolutionary War landmarks sit alongside working farms and leisurely ski resorts. Heading back towards the Atlantic Ocean, you can find the rugged beauty of the northern coast, including one of the United States’ most iconic national parks.

Though New England has many scenic towns worth visiting, it’s understandably difficult for first-time visitors to decide where to begin their New England journey. Fortunately, there are a few cities and towns that are their own well-rounded destinations, as well as convenient launchpads for the ideal road trip. To help you decide where to start your trip, here are ten of the best places to visit in New England.

Soak up the leisurely vibes of Mystic with a harborside stroll followed by a slice of its famous pizza. NayaDadara/Shutterstock

1. Mystic, Connecticut

Best for maritime explorations (and perhaps New England’s most famous pizza)

Perhaps you were introduced to Mystic by the classic 1988 film Mystic Pizza, or maybe you remember the callout on the 2008 Vampire Weekend song Walcott. Whatever drives you to visit Mystic, there’s a special magic to this town that makes it one of the best places to visit in New England.

Once you make it into town, you can start your journey with a leisurely harborside stroll downtown. Next, head to Connecticut’s blockbuster attraction, the Mystic Seaport Museum. There, you can happily spend a few hours looking at vintage whaling ships, walking a replica seaport village and watching demonstrations by deeply knowledgeable craftspeople.

Speaking of crafts, you can dive deep into the local arts scene (and find other works from around the world) at the Mystic Museum of Art. And if you crave a taste of the savory pie that helped put Mystic on the map, Mystic Pizza remains open downtown. (Just don’t be surprised if there’s a line of tourists waiting outside the door.) Finally, grab some ice cream at Mystic Drawbridge Ice Cream, featuring small batches made fresh since the early 1800s.

Detour: Make the 30-minute drive west to Essex, where you can ride a steam train and take an old-fashioned boat trip along the Connecticut River.

2. Newport, Rhode Island

Best for historic coastal elegance

The ocean breeze carries you back in time down Newport’s cobblestone streets to a shimmering mix of history and opulence. Located on the southern tip of Aquidneck Island, Newport is bordered by Narragansett Bay to the northwest and the Atlantic Ocean at its rocky southern edge. The Gilded Age brought the ultra-rich here where they built “summer cottages” along the stunning shoreline, and wealth still sparkles in the sun at chic hotels and across the manicured lawns of stately homes. Must-see mansions include Rough Point, a Tudor-inspired 1889 mansion housing a treasure trove of rare artwork, and The Breakers, an 1895 Italian Renaissance-style palace at an exceptionally beautiful oceanfront location.

Newport’s marinas are often graced by sleek sailboats and yachts, and colonial-era architecture is meticulously preserved. In the summer months, tourists fill the walkable downtown looking for seafood and ocean views. Easton’s Beach (also known as First Beach) and Second Beach might actually have Rhode Island’s best waves for surfing, while Third Beach tends to have fewer crowds and calmer waves that make this beach more kid-friendly.

Detour: For even more quality time at the beach, catch the ferry from Newport out to Block Island for a day of exploring photogenic lighthouses, walking nature trails and relaxing on glorious beaches.

The historic and quirky charm of Martha's Vineyard greets you as soon as you step off the ferry. Felix Lipov/Shutterstock

3. Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts

Best for New England-style island charm

Martha’s Vineyard is famed for its natural beauty and historic charm. As soon as you step off the ferry from the mainland and onto this Massachusetts island, you can peruse around Oak Bluffs to see the colorful gingerbread cottages known as the Campgrounds. Next, embark on a sailing trip aboard Black Dog’s Alabama schooner that’s operated since 1926 and see the island’s inlets from the sea.

For more of an escape into nature, head to the Aquinnah Cliffs for a stunning backdrop set above the crashing waves. Continue to Gay Head Lighthouse for more Instagram-worthy pics, then enjoy a little downtime at the more secluded shores of Moshup Beach.

As well as a strong LGBTIQ+ community, Provincetown has a thriving art scene and excellent beaches. Vadim 777/Shutterstock

4. Provincetown, Massachusetts

Best for one of North America’s most legendary queer-inclusive beach towns

Sitting at the Cape’s northernmost tip, P’town (as it’s affectionately called) has an allure that’s as dynamic as the windswept dunes surrounding it. Steeped in rich nautical and artistic history, it’s here the Pilgrims first landed in 1620. The sands of time have reshaped it countless times – from a bustling whaling and fishing port to an eclectic art scene and the site of America’s oldest continuous art colony.

Now a top LGBTIQ+ travel destination, open-minded flamboyance has not just been accepted but celebrated here since the 1970s. Downtown’s an eclectic blend of all walks of life: drag queens strut next to Portuguese fishers, bikers blaze through town, while dumbfounded tourists blowing in from less progressive spots struggle to make sense of it all.

To get a good sense of this town’s history, check out the Pilgrim Monument & Provincetown Museum, the nation’s tallest all-granite structure (at 253ft). Then, pop over to the Provincetown Art Association & Museum for a full celebration of local creativity and artistry. Check out local bars and clubs like Atlantic House (or A-House), Shipwreck Lounge and Crown & Anchor for the kinds of parties that legends are made of.

Of course, since P-town is a beach town, you won’t want to miss out on the area’s pretty beaches. Highlights include Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary for summertime whale watching, Herring Cove for calm waters great for swimming, and Race Point Beach at Cape Cod National Seashore for a pristine beach with room to roam.

Planning tip: Many businesses, including accommodations, operate only seasonally. As with much of the Cape, always check in advance to ensure your choices are available when traveling during the off-season.

5. Boston, Massachusetts

Best for exploring a vibrant fusion of American history and contemporary creativity

With its rich history, grand architecture and world-renowned academic and cultural institutions, Boston makes a big splash. There is a lot packed into this mid-sized city: historical sites and modern innovations, American heritage and international cultures, plus art on every avenue and sports in every season. Plan your days, but leave time for detours (literally and figuratively).

You can easily spend a day walking the Freedom Trail (which includes landmarks like Old North Church and Faneuil Hall), then reward yourself with an Italian feast in the North End. For more exploring, head over to Chinatown to snap some photos at the Chinatown Gate and dine at some of the region’s best Chinese restaurants. Staying in the South End, you can discover works by local artists at galleries like SoWa Artists Guild and Bromfield Gallery, and immerse yourself in the creative spirit at the community arts collective Underground at Ink Block.

For greener pastures, head to the Rose Kennedy Greenway for 27 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens and public art installations, check out Boston Common for a 50-acre green space dotted with Revolutionary War monuments, and explore the Back Bay Fens for a wondrous array of community gardens and restored riparian habitat.

Detour: Catch a train to Salem for a unique opportunity to learn about the witch hysteria of the 17th century and admire the uniquely spooky vibes that’s celebrated in the present day.

Watch the sunset over Lake Champlain and the Adirondacks Mountains in Burlington. Dan Lewis/Shutterstock

6. Burlington, Vermont

Best for quirky college town vibes and refreshing lakeside fun

Picturesquely perched above Lake Champlain, Burlington is Vermont’s largest and most dynamic metropolis – though with only 45,000 residents, it would barely qualify as a city in most other states. The “Queen City” has a distinctly more youthful and multicultural vibe than most places in Vermont. Downtown Burlington, revolving around the pedestrianized Church Street Marketplace, is jam-packed with shops, restaurants, bars, cafes and nightspots. The city’s walkable neighborhoods, farmers market, food co-op and proximity to nature earn it accolades as one of America’s greenest and most livable cities.

To get a good idea of what Burlington has to offer, go for a walk, run or bike ride along the picturesque waterfront, then take a boat trip out on Lake Champlain. For a fascinating Revolutionary War throwback, head to the Ethan Allen Homestead to learn more about this 18th century hometown hero and the Green Mountain Boys militia he led. After a long day of running around town, feel free to toast the day with a sunset meal and drinks at Spot on the Dock.

Detour: Make the quick drive to Shelburne, where you can spend a pleasant afternoon walking the lovely trails at Shelburne Farms, followed perhaps by a visit to the equally impressive Shelburne Museum.

Stowe is New England's top ski destination but there is plenty for non-skiers to enjoy too. FashionStock.com/Shutterstock

7. Stowe, Vermont

Best for year-round explorations in nature and unique local culture

Over the years, Stowe has become one of the Northeast’s premier ski destinations. You can navigate these storied slopes for yourself at Stowe Mountain Resort, and you can dive into the history of this town’s relationship with winter sports at the Vermont Ski & Snowboard Museum.

Among Vermont’s 30 Nordic skiing venues, nothing compares to a day at Trapp Family Lodge, 4 miles west of Stowe. Founded by the Von Trapp family of The Sound of Music fame, America’s oldest cross-country center features 40 miles of trails for every skill level, enhanced by Austrian-inspired eating and drinking options that make for a dreamy all-day skiing experience.

Yet beyond Stowe’s undoubtedly excellent ski runs, this town also offers year-round adventures. If you’re here during warmer weather, you can catch the Sunset Ridge Trail at Underhill State Park to make the climb up Mt. Mansfield to reach Vermont’s highest peak. Explore the local arts scene at Helen Day Art Center and Stowe Craft, and celebrate the day’s adventure with a meal of Jamaican fare and craft brews at the Alchemist Beer Cafe.

8. Mt. Washington, New Hampshire

Best for a soaring mountain escape

Soaring some 6,288ft above sea level, Mt. Washington is New Hampshire’s (and New England’s overall) highest peak. You can drive, take a cog train, or ascend on a strenuous trail. For more adventures in this rugged corner of the White Mountains, stick around Mt. Washington State Park to hike more wilderness trails and catch the waterfalls at Crystal Cascades.

Right beside Mt. Washington and the state park sits the stately village of Bretton Woods. During the winter season, you can hit some of the Northeast’s snowiest and best-groomed slopes at the Bretton Woods Ski Area. No matter when you visit, you can splurge on a luxurious stay at the Omni Mount Washington Resort.

Detour: If you’re taking your time to do a comprehensive New England road trip, you can easily spend an extra day (or longer) experiencing more of New Hampshire’s scenery. Go for a drive on the Kancamagus Highway and continue to Franconia Notch State Park for more hikes and panoramic views.

9. Portland, Maine

Best for the perfect blend of big city sophistication and small town charm

As Maine’s largest city, Portland essentially functions as Maine’s cultural capital. You can pay a visit to the Henry Wadsworth Longfellow House and the attached Maine Historical Society for insight into all things Maine. The Portland Museum of Art features works by Maine artists like Andrew Wyeth and Edward Hopper alongside the great European legends like Monet and Picasso.

When you’re in the mood for some natural beauty, East End Beach is a convenient stretch of shore with a pleasant walking path and a sandy beach for easy sunbathing and swimming. Just a short drive south in Cape Elizabeth, Fort Williams Park abounds in coastal scenery, especially at the Portland Head Light (lighthouse) that’s operated here since 1791. Heading back into town, cap off your journey with a seafood feast at Scales and drinks at the Hunt + Alpine Club.

Planning tip: Though Portland generally stays open all year, some attractions cut back their hours during the winter season, and others (especially the lobster shacks) close down entirely once summer ends. Check ahead to make sure the places you want to visit will be open during your stay.

Hire bicycles and kayaks in Bar Harbor and get out there adventuring in Acadia National Park. Kristi Blokhin/Shutterstock

10. Bar Harbor, Maine

Best for spectacular New England coastal beauty

As the town that functions as the main gateway to Acadia National Park, you might as well make the elegant village of Bar Harbor your base as you explore the park. Hike (or drive) to the top of Cadillac Mountain, walk through the surf at Sand Beach, and go for a drive along the Park Loop Road to check all the big-ticket items off your Acadia bucket list.

If you have more time to wander around, head over to the Abbe Museum (with locations in town and in the park) to learn more about Maine’s Indigenous cultures, explore the fjord-like Somes Sound for some of Mount Desert Island’s best coastal scenery, and escape to the verdant forest at Echo Lake (where you can also swim during summer). And if you’re visiting during the summer or early fall, you can feast on succulent crustaceans at Thurston’s Lobster Pound.

Planning tip: Acadia National Park only allows camping May through October at four designated sites (such as Blackwoods), and reservations must be made in advance. If you can’t secure a campsite reservation, the Inn on Mount Desert and Primrose Inn are open year-round.

This article was adapted from Lonely Planet's New England guidebook published in January 2025.