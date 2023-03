One of Vermont's most legendary beers, Heady Topper, was born at this microbrewery, which recently expanded operations into a spiffy new Stowe Visitors Center. Visitors to the state-of-the-art, solar-powered building with its silo-like tower can enjoy free tastes, observe the beer production process and purchase four-packs of Heady Topper, Focal Banger and other outstanding brews to bring home.