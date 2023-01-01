Intervale Center

You'd never guess it standing on a busy Burlington street corner, but one of Vermont's most idyllic green spaces is less than 2 miles from downtown. Tucked among the lazy curves of the Winooski River, Burlington's Intervale encompasses half a dozen organic farms and a delightful trail network, open 365 days a year for hiking, biking, skiing, bird-watching, paddling and more.

On Thursday evenings in July and August (5:30pm to 8pm), stop for local food tastings, live music and kids' events. From downtown, follow N Willard St until it curves right to join Riverside Ave, then look for the Intervale signs on your left.