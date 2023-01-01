Where do locals head when the mercury starts hitting devilish highs? One popular spot is Bartlett Falls, a heavenly swimming hole hidden just off the main road near Bristol, halfway between Warren and Middlebury. This gorgeous natural pool sits at the foot of a pretty waterfall, flanked by cliffs that make a popular jumping-off point for local youths. With shallow and deep sections and plenty of forested shade, it's perfect for all ages.

Look for the parked cars along Lincoln Gap Rd, a half-mile east of VT 116.