About 15 miles southeast of Middlebury, an unpaved forest service road leads to this blueberry management area, one of central Vermont's best-kept secrets. This vast hillside patch of wild blueberries is ripe for the picking between late July and early August, and the view over the surrounding mountains is fantastic.

From VT 125, just east of Ripton, follow the unpaved Goshen Rd past Blueberry Hill Inn, then look for signs for the blueberry area on your left.