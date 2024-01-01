Middlebury College Museum of Art

This small but diverse museum presents rotating exhibitions alongside a fine permanent collection that includes an Egyptian sarcophagus, Cypriot pottery, 19th-century European and American sculpture, and works by such luminaries as Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí, Alice Neel and Andy Warhol.

