This small but diverse museum presents rotating exhibitions alongside a fine permanent collection that includes an Egyptian sarcophagus, Cypriot pottery, 19th-century European and American sculpture, and works by such luminaries as Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dalí, Alice Neel and Andy Warhol.
Middlebury College Museum of Art
Vermont
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.59 MILES
The extraordinary 45-acre Shelburne Museum, nine miles south of Burlington, showcases 100,000 priceless artifacts, from America and abroad.
27.21 MILES
In 1886 William Seward Webb and Lila Vanderbilt Webb built themselves a magnificent country estate on the shores of Lake Champlain. The 1400-acre farm,…
10.62 MILES
Where do locals head when the mercury starts hitting devilish highs? One popular spot is Bartlett Falls, a heavenly swimming hole hidden just off the main…
0.68 MILES
The village of Middlebury grew up around the broad falls of Otter Creek, whose roaring waters provided power for a number of 19th-century mills. For…
Green Mountain National Forest
12.02 MILES
Occupying roughly 6.5% of Vermont's total land area, this beautiful national forest encompasses a large swath of the Green Mountains, the state's…
29.32 MILES
Drink in the history of one of Vermont's most dynamic microbreweries on the fun, free, self-guided 'Artifactory' Tour (once you see the whimsical labels,…
15.45 MILES
In a major victory in the American Revolution, the Green Mountain Boys took this fort from the British in 1775. With costumed guides, reenactments, a…
Green Mountain National Forest Blueberry Management Area
12.42 MILES
About 15 miles southeast of Middlebury, an unpaved forest service road leads to this blueberry management area, one of central Vermont's best-kept secrets…
Nearby Vermont attractions
0.61 MILES
This 1829 Federal-style brick mansion-turned-museum owes its existence to Henry Sheldon, a town clerk, church organist, storekeeper and avid collector of…
0.68 MILES
The village of Middlebury grew up around the broad falls of Otter Creek, whose roaring waters provided power for a number of 19th-century mills. For…
3. University of Vermont Morgan Horse Farm
2.57 MILES
See registered Morgan horses and tour their stables at this farm 3 miles north of Middlebury. Known for their strength, agility, endurance and longevity,…
10.62 MILES
Where do locals head when the mercury starts hitting devilish highs? One popular spot is Bartlett Falls, a heavenly swimming hole hidden just off the main…
5. Green Mountain National Forest
12.02 MILES
Occupying roughly 6.5% of Vermont's total land area, this beautiful national forest encompasses a large swath of the Green Mountains, the state's…
6. Green Mountain National Forest Blueberry Management Area
12.42 MILES
About 15 miles southeast of Middlebury, an unpaved forest service road leads to this blueberry management area, one of central Vermont's best-kept secrets…
7. Crown Point State Historic Site
12.71 MILES
The ruins of two major 18th-century forts, the British Crown Point and the French St Frederic, occupy a dramatic promontory where Lake Champlain narrows…
13.51 MILES
This century-old orchard 16 miles southwest of Middlebury sells sweet and hard cider year-round, with pick-your-own cherries, peaches, plums and berries…