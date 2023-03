This 1829 Federal-style brick mansion-turned-museum owes its existence to Henry Sheldon, a town clerk, church organist, storekeeper and avid collector of 19th-century Vermontiana. His collection runs the gamut from folk art and furniture to paintings and bric-a-brac, but is highlighted by an upstairs room devoted to such curios as a cigar holder made of chicken claws and Sheldon's own teeth.