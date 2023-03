Drink in the history of one of Vermont's most dynamic microbreweries on the fun, free, self-guided 'Artifactory' Tour (once you see the whimsical labels, this name makes perfect sense) and learn all the nuances of the beer-making process. Afterward, sample a few experimental brews from the four dozen taps in the on-site Growler Bar, or grab a six-pack to go. The brewery is 3.5 miles south of downtown Burlington, on the west side of US 7.