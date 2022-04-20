Burlington

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Burlington, Vermont, USA cityscape at Church Street Marketplace.; Shutterstock ID 493346407; Your name (First / Last): Trisha Ping; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Trisha Ping/65050/Online Editorial/Vermont

Shutterstock / Sean Pavone

Overview

Perched on the shores of Lake Champlain, Vermont's largest city would be considered tiny in most other states, but its relatively diminutive size is one of Burlington's charms. With the University of Vermont (UVM) swelling the city by 13,000 students and contributing to its vibrant cultural and social life, Burlington has a spirited, youthful vibe and more ethnic diversity than anywhere else in Vermont.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Shelburne Museum

    Shelburne Museum

    Burlington

    The extraordinary 45-acre Shelburne Museum, nine miles south of Burlington, showcases 100,000 priceless artifacts, from America and abroad.

  • UNITED STATES - JANUARY 01: Frye Measure Mill, Wilton, New Hampshire (Photo by Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images)

    Shelburne Farms

    Burlington

    In 1886 William Seward Webb and Lila Vanderbilt Webb built themselves a magnificent country estate on the shores of Lake Champlain. The 1400-acre farm,…

  • People enjoy Church street in Burlington, Vermont. (Photo by: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

    Church Street Marketplace

    Burlington

    Burlington's pulse can often be taken along this four-block pedestrian zone running from Pearl to Main Sts. When the weather's good, buskers (licensed by…

  • Intervale Center

    Intervale Center

    Burlington

    You'd never guess it standing on a busy Burlington street corner, but one of Vermont's most idyllic green spaces is less than 2 miles from downtown…

  • Magic Hat Brewery

    Magic Hat Brewery

    Burlington

    Drink in the history of one of Vermont's most dynamic microbreweries on the fun, free, self-guided 'Artifactory' Tour (once you see the whimsical labels,…

  • Waterfront

    Waterfront

    Burlington

    A five-minute walk from downtown, Burlington's delightfully uncommercialized waterfront features a scenic, low-key promenade, a 7.5-mile bike path, a pier…

  • Echo Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

    Echo Leahy Center for Lake Champlain

    Burlington

    This kid-friendly lakeside museum examines the colorful past, present and future of Lake Champlain. A multitude of aquariums wriggle with life, and nature…

  • Ethan Allen Homestead

    Ethan Allen Homestead

    Burlington

    American Revolution hero Ethan Allen lived in this 18th-century colonial homestead, 1 mile north of Burlington on VT 127. Be sure to take the guided tour …

View more attractions

Articles

Latest stories from Burlington

asheville, United States â€“ November 17, 2021: A beautiful shot of a tree Christmas, chairs and lights in Biltmore Estate, Asheville, North Carolina during the Christmas Holidays asheville, United States – November 17, 2021: A beautiful shot of a tree Christmas, chairs and lights in Biltmore Estate, Asheville, North Carolina during the Christmas Holidays 1452845297 north carolina, tree christmas, lights, retro, urban, chairs, interior, photos, images, home, building, background, style, wall, outdoor, landmark, beautiful, texture, light

Tips & Advice

Welcome to Christmas Town, USA

Dec 5, 2024 • 5 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Burlington