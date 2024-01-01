University of Vermont Fleming Museum

Burlington

A mile east of City Hall Park, on the verdant campus of UVM (New England's fifth-oldest university, chartered in 1791), this museum has an international collection of over 20,000 objects, from African masks to samurai armor. The American collection includes works by Alfred Stieglitz, Winslow Homer and Andy Warhol.

