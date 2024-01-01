The not-so-aptly named Big Town Gallery showcases small but excellent art exhibits; it also hosts a summer-long reading series.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
25.91 MILES
Lurking beneath US 4, less than a mile east of Quechee Village, the gorge is a 163ft-deep scar that cuts about 3000ft along a stream that you can view…
28.54 MILES
On the north side of the green is Dartmouth College's central Baker-Berry Library. The reserve corridor on the lower level houses an impressive mural…
28.66 MILES
Shortly after the college's founding in 1769, Dartmouth began to acquire artifacts of artistic or historical interest. Since then the collection has…
21.01 MILES
Where do locals head when the mercury starts hitting devilish highs? One popular spot is Bartlett Falls, a heavenly swimming hole hidden just off the main…
20.39 MILES
The village of Middlebury grew up around the broad falls of Otter Creek, whose roaring waters provided power for a number of 19th-century mills. For…
28.59 MILES
The green is the focal point of the Dartmouth College campus, both physically and historically. Along the east side of the green, picturesque Dartmouth…
28.54 MILES
Named for Professor Edwin Sanborn, who taught for almost 50 years in Dartmouth's English department, the Sanborn Library features ornate woodwork, plush…
23.84 MILES
Set in the bucolic hamlet of Plymouth Notch, birthplace of President Calvin Coolidge, this small operation produces a traditional farmhouse cheddar known…
Nearby Vermont attractions
1. Green Mountain National Forest
9.47 MILES
Occupying roughly 6.5% of Vermont's total land area, this beautiful national forest encompasses a large swath of the Green Mountains, the state's…
2. Green Mountain National Forest Blueberry Management Area
9.8 MILES
About 15 miles southeast of Middlebury, an unpaved forest service road leads to this blueberry management area, one of central Vermont's best-kept secrets…
15.96 MILES
This tiny museum traces the history of maple sugaring in Vermont. Read about how Native Americans discovered that maple sap cooked on an open fire…
20.35 MILES
This 1829 Federal-style brick mansion-turned-museum owes its existence to Henry Sheldon, a town clerk, church organist, storekeeper and avid collector of…
5. Middlebury College Museum of Art
20.39 MILES
This small but diverse museum presents rotating exhibitions alongside a fine permanent collection that includes an Egyptian sarcophagus, Cypriot pottery,…
8. University of Vermont Morgan Horse Farm
21.91 MILES
See registered Morgan horses and tour their stables at this farm 3 miles north of Middlebury. Known for their strength, agility, endurance and longevity,…