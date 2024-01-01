Big Town Gallery

Vermont

The not-so-aptly named Big Town Gallery showcases small but excellent art exhibits; it also hosts a summer-long reading series.

  • Ottauquechee River, Quechee Gorge, Quechee National Park, Vermont USA

    Quechee Gorge

    25.91 MILES

    Lurking beneath US 4, less than a mile east of Quechee Village, the gorge is a 163ft-deep scar that cuts about 3000ft along a stream that you can view…

  • Baker-Berry Library

    Baker-Berry Library

    28.54 MILES

    On the north side of the green is Dartmouth College's central Baker-Berry Library. The reserve corridor on the lower level houses an impressive mural…

  • Hood Museum of Art

    Hood Museum of Art

    28.66 MILES

    Shortly after the college's founding in 1769, Dartmouth began to acquire artifacts of artistic or historical interest. Since then the collection has…

  • Bartlett Falls

    Bartlett Falls

    21.01 MILES

    Where do locals head when the mercury starts hitting devilish highs? One popular spot is Bartlett Falls, a heavenly swimming hole hidden just off the main…

  • Otter Creek Falls

    Otter Creek Falls

    20.39 MILES

    The village of Middlebury grew up around the broad falls of Otter Creek, whose roaring waters provided power for a number of 19th-century mills. For…

  • USA, New Hampshire, Hanover, Dartmouth, aerial view, autumn

    Dartmouth College Green

    28.59 MILES

    The green is the focal point of the Dartmouth College campus, both physically and historically. Along the east side of the green, picturesque Dartmouth…

  • Sanborn Library

    Sanborn Library

    28.54 MILES

    Named for Professor Edwin Sanborn, who taught for almost 50 years in Dartmouth's English department, the Sanborn Library features ornate woodwork, plush…

  • Plymouth Artisan Cheese

    Plymouth Artisan Cheese

    23.84 MILES

    Set in the bucolic hamlet of Plymouth Notch, birthplace of President Calvin Coolidge, this small operation produces a traditional farmhouse cheddar known…

1. Green Mountain National Forest

9.47 MILES

Occupying roughly 6.5% of Vermont's total land area, this beautiful national forest encompasses a large swath of the Green Mountains, the state's…

3. New England Maple Museum

15.96 MILES

This tiny museum traces the history of maple sugaring in Vermont. Read about how Native Americans discovered that maple sap cooked on an open fire…

4. Henry Sheldon Museum

20.35 MILES

This 1829 Federal-style brick mansion-turned-museum owes its existence to Henry Sheldon, a town clerk, church organist, storekeeper and avid collector of…

5. Middlebury College Museum of Art

20.39 MILES

This small but diverse museum presents rotating exhibitions alongside a fine permanent collection that includes an Egyptian sarcophagus, Cypriot pottery,…

