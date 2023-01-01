Quechee Gorge

Lurking beneath US 4, less than a mile east of Quechee Village, the gorge is a 163ft-deep scar that cuts about 3000ft along a stream that you can view from a bridge or easily access by footpaths from the road. A series of well-marked, undemanding trails, none of which should take more than an hour to cover, lead down into the gorge.

Just upstream from the gorge, the tranquil waters of Dewey's Mill Pond are another lovely spot, bordered by a pretty expanse of reeds and grasses. The pond is named for AG Dewey, who set up a prosperous woolen mill here in 1869.