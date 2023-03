This lovely roadside organic farm and education center offers visitors a chance to wander through its lush fields of produce in search of pick-your-own strawberries, blueberries, flowers and pumpkins, with breaks in between to lounge in an Adirondack chair by the Connecticut River. Summer and fall events include dinners in the field, workshops on canning and freezing, plus strawberry (June) and pumpkin (October) festivals.