Just north of Dartmouth Row, Rollins Chapel is a fine example of Richardsonian architecture and a peaceful place to collect your thoughts.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
7.64 MILES
Lurking beneath US 4, less than a mile east of Quechee Village, the gorge is a 163ft-deep scar that cuts about 3000ft along a stream that you can view…
0.09 MILES
On the north side of the green is Dartmouth College's central Baker-Berry Library. The reserve corridor on the lower level houses an impressive mural…
0.16 MILES
Shortly after the college's founding in 1769, Dartmouth began to acquire artifacts of artistic or historical interest. Since then the collection has…
8.54 MILES
This lovely roadside organic farm and education center offers visitors a chance to wander through its lush fields of produce in search of pick-your-own…
0.1 MILES
The green is the focal point of the Dartmouth College campus, both physically and historically. Along the east side of the green, picturesque Dartmouth…
Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site
15.07 MILES
In the summer of 1885, the sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens rented an old inn near the town of Cornish and came to this beautiful spot in the Connecticut…
0.09 MILES
Named for Professor Edwin Sanborn, who taught for almost 50 years in Dartmouth's English department, the Sanborn Library features ornate woodwork, plush…
24.77 MILES
Set in the bucolic hamlet of Plymouth Notch, birthplace of President Calvin Coolidge, this small operation produces a traditional farmhouse cheddar known…
Nearby New Hampshire attractions
0.03 MILES
One of the four harmonious Georgian buildings that make up Dartmouth Row, just east of the Dartmouth College Green. Poet Robert Frost once lived in the…
0.06 MILES
This Georgian-style beauty was Dartmouth College's original college building, constructed in 1791.
0.08 MILES
One of the four harmonious Georgian buildings that make up Dartmouth Row, just east of the Dartmouth College Green.
0.09 MILES
0.09 MILES
0.09 MILES
Built in 1840, Reed Hall is one of the four harmonious Georgian buildings that make up Dartmouth Row, just east of the Dartmouth College Green.
0.1 MILES
0.14 MILES
Hanover is all about Dartmouth College, so hit the campus. Join a free student-guided campus walking tour or just pick up a map at the admissions office…