Rollins Chapel

New Hampshire

Just north of Dartmouth Row, Rollins Chapel is a fine example of Richardsonian architecture and a peaceful place to collect your thoughts.

  • Ottauquechee River, Quechee Gorge, Quechee National Park, Vermont USA

    Quechee Gorge

    7.64 MILES

    Lurking beneath US 4, less than a mile east of Quechee Village, the gorge is a 163ft-deep scar that cuts about 3000ft along a stream that you can view…

  • Baker-Berry Library

    Baker-Berry Library

    0.09 MILES

    On the north side of the green is Dartmouth College's central Baker-Berry Library. The reserve corridor on the lower level houses an impressive mural…

  • Hood Museum of Art

    Hood Museum of Art

    0.16 MILES

    Shortly after the college's founding in 1769, Dartmouth began to acquire artifacts of artistic or historical interest. Since then the collection has…

  • Cedar Circle Farm

    Cedar Circle Farm

    8.54 MILES

    This lovely roadside organic farm and education center offers visitors a chance to wander through its lush fields of produce in search of pick-your-own…

  • USA, New Hampshire, Hanover, Dartmouth, aerial view, autumn

    Dartmouth College Green

    0.1 MILES

    The green is the focal point of the Dartmouth College campus, both physically and historically. Along the east side of the green, picturesque Dartmouth…

  • Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site

    Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site

    15.07 MILES

    In the summer of 1885, the sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens rented an old inn near the town of Cornish and came to this beautiful spot in the Connecticut…

  • Sanborn Library

    Sanborn Library

    0.09 MILES

    Named for Professor Edwin Sanborn, who taught for almost 50 years in Dartmouth's English department, the Sanborn Library features ornate woodwork, plush…

  • Plymouth Artisan Cheese

    Plymouth Artisan Cheese

    24.77 MILES

    Set in the bucolic hamlet of Plymouth Notch, birthplace of President Calvin Coolidge, this small operation produces a traditional farmhouse cheddar known…

Nearby New Hampshire attractions

1. Wentworth Hall

0.03 MILES

One of the four harmonious Georgian buildings that make up Dartmouth Row, just east of the Dartmouth College Green. Poet Robert Frost once lived in the…

2. Dartmouth Hall

0.06 MILES

This Georgian-style beauty was Dartmouth College's original college building, constructed in 1791.

3. Thornton Hall

0.08 MILES

One of the four harmonious Georgian buildings that make up Dartmouth Row, just east of the Dartmouth College Green.

6. Reed Hall

0.09 MILES

Built in 1840, Reed Hall is one of the four harmonious Georgian buildings that make up Dartmouth Row, just east of the Dartmouth College Green.

8. Dartmouth College

0.14 MILES

Hanover is all about Dartmouth College, so hit the campus. Join a free student-guided campus walking tour or just pick up a map at the admissions office…