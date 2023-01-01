Named for Professor Edwin Sanborn, who taught for almost 50 years in Dartmouth's English department, the Sanborn Library features ornate woodwork, plush leather chairs, and books lining the walls on two levels. One of Dartmouth's most endearing traditions is the afternoon tea served here on weekdays (when school is in session) between 4pm and 5pm – tea costs 10¢ and cookies 15¢; visitors are welcome but expected to maintain a respectful silence for the benefit of the diligently toiling students.