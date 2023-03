Hanover is all about Dartmouth College, so hit the campus. Join a free student-guided campus walking tour or just pick up a map at the admissions office and head off on your own.

Don't miss the Baker-Berry Library, splashed with the grand Epic of American Civilization, painted by the outspoken Mexican muralist José Clemente Orozco (1883–1949), who taught at Dartmouth in the 1930s.