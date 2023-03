The green is the focal point of the Dartmouth College campus, both physically and historically. Along the east side of the green, picturesque Dartmouth Row consists of four harmonious Georgian buildings: Wentworth, Dartmouth, Thornton and Reed. Dartmouth Hall was the original college building, constructed in 1791. Just north of Dartmouth Row, Rollins Chapel is a fine example of Richardsonian architecture and a peaceful place to collect your thoughts.