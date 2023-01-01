Montshire Museum of Science

Play a musical fence. Study leaf-cutter ants in action. Wander a riverside trail. And view current images from the Hubble telescope. Yep, the hands-on exhibits at the family-friendly Montshire are darn cool, and they tend to be more thoughtful and engaging than those at other children's museums. Here, the focus is on the science, with exhibits tackling questions in ecology, technology and physical and natural sciences. The museum sits on a scenic 110-acre perch beside the Connecticut River.

The Montshire is easy to reach if you're in Hanover, NH – just drive across the river from downtown.