On the north side of the green is Dartmouth College's central Baker-Berry Library. The reserve corridor on the lower level houses an impressive mural called Epic of American Civilization, by José Clemente Orozco (1883–1949). The renowned Mexican muralist taught and painted at Dartmouth from 1932 to 1934. The mural follows the course of civilization in the Americas from the time of the Aztecs to the present. Also stop by for intriguing art exhibits and displays from the university collections.

Go upstairs and enjoy the view of the campus from the Tower Room on the 2nd floor. This collegiate wood-paneled room is one of the library's loveliest.