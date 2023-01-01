At the end of a bucolic mountain road, this working 550-acre farm – complete with animals for kids to pet – processes sap from its 9000 maple trees, and ships up to 100 tons of cheese annually. Watch a video of the maple-sugaring process and sample four grades of syrup along with 14 varieties of cheddar – from mild sage or spicy jalapeño-cayenne to the prize-winning hickory and smoked varieties. The adjacent shop sells wax-coated bars of cheese designed for easy transport.