Old Red Mill

This photogenic historic mill northeast of Burlington sits astride the Browns River gorge. Inside, a nice display of Vermont crafts shares space with a free museum showcasing the captivating microphotography of Jericho's native son 'Snowflake' Bentley, who provided groundbreaking evidence that no two snowflakes are created equal. Out back, the Browns River Trail traverses a soft carpet of evergreen needles to a little sandy beach with big boulders and a deep pool for swimming.