Hill Farmstead Brewery

The brainchild of Shaun Hill, known for his uncompromising adherence to creativity and quality, this unassuming-looking brewery down a remote dirt road – voted 'world's best' four consecutive years – has developed a cult following for its small-batch brews. Its eternal classic – hoppy Edward IPA – is complemented by a host of seasonal brews, available by the glass in the on-site taproom or in growlers and cans to go. Visit midweek if possible; long lines prevail in foliage season and on holiday weekends.

Craving a less conventional visit? One annual brew, Vera Mae, is made with dandelions from Hill Farmstead's own fields, which the general public is invited to come help pick.