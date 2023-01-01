St Johnsbury Athenaeum

Home to one of America's oldest art galleries, this elegant public edifice was initially founded as a library by Horace Fairbanks in 1871. Comprising 9000 hand-bound classics of world literature, the library was soon complemented by a fine art collection, built around its crown jewel, Albert Bierstadt's 10ft-by-15ft painting, Domes of the Yosemite (newly resplendent after a 2018 restoration). The gallery also features landscapes by Bierstadt's fellow Hudson River School artists, including Asher B Durand, Worthington Whittredge and Jasper Cropsey.