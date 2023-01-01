Robert Frost (1874–1963) was America's most renowned and best-loved poet in the mid-20th century. For several years he lived with his family on a farm near Franconia, now known as Frost Place. Many of his best and most famous poems describe life on this farm and the scenery surrounding it, including 'The Road Not Taken' and 'Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening.' The years spent here were some of the most productive and inspired of his life.

The farmhouse has been kept as faithful to the period as possible, with numerous exhibits of Frost memorabilia.

In the forest behind the house there is a 0.5-mile nature trail. Frost's poems are mounted on plaques in sites appropriate to the things the poems describe, and in several places the plaques have been erected at the exact spots where Frost was inspired to compose the poems. To find Frost's farm, follow NH 116 south from Franconia. After exactly a mile, turn right onto Bickford Hill Rd, then left onto unpaved Ridge Rd. It's a short distance along on the right.