Lost River Gorge & Boulder Caves

Adventurous kids will enjoy exploring this network of caverns and crevices formed by glaciers millions of years ago. Each cave has its own title and story, from the Bear Crawl to the Dungeon. Climbing, crawling and squeezing is required. On Saturday evenings throughout the season, plus Wednesdays and Fridays in July and August, there are guided two-hour lantern tours, which culminate with s'mores and roasted marshmallows around the firepit. It's 6 miles west of North Woodstock on NH 112.

It's 1 mile through the gorge, plus more than 1000 steps.