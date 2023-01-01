Clark's Trading Post

Just north of North Woodstock on US 3, Clark's has been a traditional family stop since 1928. Children who've spent too much time in the car can burn off energy here: there's an old-fashioned photo parlor, water-bumper boats, a magic house, a narrow-gauge steam locomotive ride and a Segway park (yup, you hop on a Segway and tool through the woods). Be aware that the park's central attraction is a black bear show – captivity can be stressful for these animals.