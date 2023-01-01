Old Man of the Mountain Museum

All New Hampshirites mourn the Old Man of the Mountain, a rock formation resembling a man's face in profile that remains the state symbol despite its collapse in May 2003. Adjacent to the parking lot for the Old Man of the Mountain Profile Plaza is this museum, which displays forensically accurate diagrams of ‘the Profile’s’ collapse, and other tributes to the beloved symbol. You'll also find exhibits in the Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway base station.