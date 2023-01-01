Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway

This tram shoots up the side of Cannon Mountain, offering a breathtaking view of Franconia Notch. You can also hike up the mountain and take the tramway down (adult/child $13/10). At the summit, take the 1500ft walk along the Rim Trail to the observatory deck for gorgeous 360-degree views – on clear days you can see as far as Maine and Canada. There's a snack bar and picnic tables at the tram building. Located off I-93, exit 34B.

In 1938 the first passenger aerial tramway in North America was installed on this slope. It was replaced in 1980 by the current larger cable car, capable of carrying 80 passengers up to the summit of Cannon Mountain – a 1-mile ride with 2022ft vertical gain – in less than 10 minutes.