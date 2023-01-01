Mt Washington State Park

The crescent-shaped Sherman Adams Summit Building is the nerve center for this 60-plus-acre park atop Mt Washington. Inside you'll find the private, nonprofit Mt Washington Observatory and its museum, as well as a cafeteria, gift shop, information desk, post office and restrooms. Passengers disembark from the cog railroad out front. The park also oversees the 1853 Tip Top House, which has served as a hotel, newspaper headquarters and weather observatory. Today it shares photos and artifacts from its past.