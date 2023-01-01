Housed atop Mt Washington in the Sherman Adams Summit Building, this museum gives visitors a hands-on look at Mt Washington's claim as 'home of the world's worst weather.' Exhibits show how Mt Washington Observatory scientists track climate conditions year-round despite hurricane-force winds and Arctic temperatures. Other exhibits let visitors pilot a simulated snowcat and learn how rime ice is formed. Adjacent to the museum is a concession area selling souvenirs and refreshments.
Extreme Mt Washington
White Mountains
