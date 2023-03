Two miles west of North Conway via River Rd and West Side Rd, this placid mountain lake lies at the foot of White Horse Ledge, a sheer rock wall. A scenic 1-mile trail circles the lake. There is also a mile-long auto road and hiking trail leading to the 700ft-high Cathedral Ledge, with panoramic White Mountains views. Both Cathedral Ledge and nearby White Horse Ledge are excellent for rock climbing. This is also a fine spot for swimming and picnicking.