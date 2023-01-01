Santa's Village

Just west of mountain-ringed Jefferson is this theme park. Look for Santa’s 26 elves as you enjoy the kiddie-focused rides, a Ferris wheel and the Jingle Bell Express train. Kids can even visit Santa himself, usually found relaxing at home. The attached splash park, Ho Ho H20, is open on warm days. The park also opens on some weekend days in late October through December for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's events; see the website for details.