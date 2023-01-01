Milan Hill State Park

How often do you get to spend the night in a purple yurt? Yep, that’s an option at this park, also known for its cross-country skiing and snowshoe trails. The 45ft fire tower provides expansive views of New Hampshire’s mountains, as well as mountain ranges in Vermont, Maine and Canada. The park is pet-friendly, so bring Fido for a walk or picnic. The park is open year-round but only staffed seasonally. No day-use fee is collected in the low season.

The park is just south of New Hampshire’s 13 Mile Woods Scenic Area, which stretches along NH 16 and the Androscoggin River a few miles north and is known to be a popular strip for free-ranging moose.