So photogenic it's a hot spot for wedding photographs, this 87ft-long covered bridge dates from 1872 and is worth the short detour if you're in the area. It's also known as the Artists Bridge because of its reputation as being the most photographed and painted covered bridge in Maine. In the summer it's a popular spot for swimming and picnics.

Take the Sunday River Rd towards the ski resort and follow the signs (it's 7 miles from Bethel).