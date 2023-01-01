Fairbanks Museum & Planetarium

In 1891, when Franklin Fairbanks' collection of stuffed animals and cultural artifacts from across the globe grew too large for his home, he built the Fairbanks Museum of Natural Science. This massive stone building with a 30ft-high barrel-vaulted ceiling still displays more than half of Franklin's original collection, including a 1200lb moose, a Bengal tiger and a bizarre collection of 'mosaics' made entirely from dead bugs. The attached planetarium offers shows ($6 per person) throughout the year.