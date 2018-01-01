Welcome to Newport
Fascinating as Newport’s early history is, the real intrigue began in the late 1850s, when wealthy industrialists began building opulent summer residences along cliff-top Bellevue Ave. Impeccably styled on Italianate palazzi, French châteaus and Elizabethan manor houses, these gloriously restored mansions filled with priceless antiques and their breathtaking location must be seen to be believed. The curiosity, variety, extravagance and uniqueness of this spectacle is unrivaled.
Honoring its maritime roots, Newport remains a global center for yachting. Put simply, summers here sparkle: locals have excellent taste and know how to throw a shindig. There's always something going on, including a series of cross-genre festivals that are among the best in the USA.
Top experiences in Newport
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Newport activities
Newport Gilded Age Mansions Trolley Tour with Breakers Entry
When booking, choose either the 10am, 11:30am, or 1pm departure time. Then meet your guide and the trolley at the Newport Visitors Center on America's Cup Avenue. Find a spot on the trolley, and head down the streets of Newport to begin your tour. Explore the colonial-era Newport Historic District first, and then go into the Bellevue Avenue Historic District, home to Newport's Gilded Age mansions. Your knowledgeable guide narrates the interesting history of Newport as you see famous mansions that sit along Bellevue Avenue. Next, enjoy the sights of Cliff Walk. Discover Fort Adams and Ocean Drive, spotting some of America's oldest structures as you continue your tour. You will not only admire gorgeous colonial homes and ornate churches but also take in breathtaking views of the ocean, bay, and harbor. Your tour also includes a 1-hour visit to the Breakers mansion, one of the greatest 'summer cottages' ever built in Newport during the Gilded Age.Be fascinated by this seaside town on a 3-hour trolley tour of Newport.
Newport Mansions Small-Group Day Trip from Boston
After pickup from your central Boston hotel in a minibus, enjoy a morning snack during the 1.5-hour drive to Newport, Rhode Island. Listen to your informative guide provide historical commentary about Newport, which has been called 'America's First Resort'; feel free to ask questions in the relaxed company of your small group. You’ll also be given a guidebook and discount card, which will come in handy later on.Arrive at The Breakers, the elegant summer home of Cornelius Vanderbilt II and his family, to explore for two hours. Tour the remarkable mansion, which covers a full acre of the 13-acre (5.2-hectare) oceanfront estate. It's one of many local mansions that served as getaways for America's rich and famous during the 20th century. During this time, you may take part in a 1.5-hour self-guided audio tour (available in nine languages). Directly behind The Breakers, take in gorgeous ocean views at the Newport Cliff Walk for great photo opportunities.Afterward, embark on an approx. 1-hour narrated city tour of Newport sights. See St Mary's Parish, where President John F Kennedy wed Jacqueline Bouvier in 1953. Drive by Touro Synagogue, the oldest synagogue in the US, and pass by Fort Adams and the Naval War College. Learn why Newport is considered a sailing mecca and admire lovely waterfront vistas from Ocean Drive. Finish your guided city tour at the Newport Visitors Center, where you can plan out your 1.5 hours of free time. Public transportation makes it easy to get around the city from this location, and take advantage of the guidebook and discount card provided earlier. See the International Tennis Hall of Fame at a discounted price, enjoy lunch on the oceanfront or browse the shops on the city's boardwalk (all at own expense). Following this leisurely break, meet with your guide again and head to The Elms, the summer residence of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Julius Berwind, modeled after a mid-18th century French chateau and now a National Historic Landmark. During your two hours here, learn about Mr. Berwind, who made his fortune in the coal industry, and wind through the Berwinds' lavish Renaissance art collection. Stroll through the Classic Revival grounds, admiring marble pavilions, sculptures, a sunken garden and a carriage house along the way.After The Elms, relax on the drive back to Boston and end your 10-hour tour with drop-off at your hotel.
Newport Sail Aboard Former America's Cup Yacht
Thirty minutes prior to your chosen departure time, meet at 1 Sayer’s Wharf near the Mooring Restaurant to meet your expert captain and crew and receive a safety briefing. Then, hop aboard a 70-foot (12-meter) yacht used in the famous America’s Cup races!While in the hands of your crew, enjoy an exciting, scenic 2-hour sailing experience on Newport Harbor. You’ll feel what it must be like to be an America’s Cup competitor as you navigate the Rhode Island waters. Sit back and enjoy the ride or show off your skills by participating in the sailing! Your captain and crew will help those wishing to be involved in the sailing, and no experience is necessary.Popular sights you’ll see on your cruise include the Rose Island Lighthouse, Hammersmith Farm, Jamestown Harbor, the New York Yacht Club, Fort Adams and Newport Pell Bridge. Enjoy chilled water and juice on board; you’re welcome to bring your own food to eat while enjoying the sights. This once-in-a-lifetime racing experience will not only be an unforgettable nautical adventure, but also give you second-to-none bragging rights at home!
Newport Trolley Tour
When booking, select a morning or departure time. Then meet your guide and the trolley at the Newport Visitors Center on America's Cup Avenue. Find a spot on the trolley, and set off along the streets of Newport to begin your tour. First explore the colonial-era Newport Historic District, and then head into the Bellevue Avenue Historic District, home to Newport's Gilded Age mansions. Your knowledgeable guide tells you about the interesting history of Newport as you see famous mansions that sit along Bellevue Avenue and then enjoy the sights of Cliff Walk. Discover Fort Adams and Ocean Drive, spotting some of the country's oldest structures as you continue your tour. You will not only admire gorgeous colonial homes and ornate churches but also take in breathtaking views of the ocean, bay, and harbor. Be fascinated by this seaside town on a 1.5-hour trolley tour of Newport.
Newport Viking Trolley Tour with The Breakers and Marble House
At 12:30pm, meet your professional and friendly guide at the Newport Visitor Center, located at 23 America's Cup Avenue. Board the trolley and make yourself comfortable to begin your 4-hour trolley tour. As your knowledgeable guide narrates the incredible history of Newport, admire the beautiful buildings and restored homes you pass. As you ride the trolley, hear over 150 points of interest. Soak in the charming atmosphere of Newport as you go down Ten-Mile Ocean Drive and tree-lined Bellevue Avenue. Continue your tour with admission to the Vanderbilt Mansions, Marble House and The Breakers. Take a stroll on the immaculate grounds while marveling at the intricate architecture of the mansions. Venture inside to explore the homes of the Vanderbilt family and stand where they once did. Hear the stories and see the history of Newport on this 4-hour trolley and mansion tour.
Scenic Overview of Newport Viking Trolley Tour
After choosing the best day and time for your trolley tour of Newport, meet your guide at the Newport Visitor Center, located at 23 America's Cup Avenue. Find a seat on the trolley and begin your 1.5-hour trolley tour.Listen to your professional guide narrate the fascinating history of Newport and interesting details about the buildings and restored homes you pass. With over 150 points of interest, become an expert in the history of this charming town. Ride down Ten-Mile Ocean Drive, taking in the gorgeous views. Then, marvel at the grand mansions along tree-lined Bellevue Avenue.Discover the charming atmosphere and history of Newport on this 1.5-hour trolley tour.