It may be the yachting capital of the world, but you don’t need nautical stripes to enjoy the seaside retreat of Newport, Rhode Island. Fresh briny air, expansive sea views, stunning bays – it's obvious why city folks continue to follow in the footsteps of the 19th-century American industrialists who flocked here. Enjoy a taste of the good life in just a few days on a visit to this historic New England town. Plan your trip with our list of the best things to do in Newport.

Marble House. Yingna Cai/Shutterstock

1. Tour the mansions

During the late 1800s, Gilded Age captains of industry and New York City’s elite built ornate mansions in Newport that they called summer cottages. Dripping in crystal chandeliers, lined with marble and furnished with gilt antiques, these homes demonstrated the owners' stratospheric wealth. Many of these houses – including a pair owned by Vanderbilts, the 70-room Italian Renaissance-style The Breakers and Marble House, inspired by the Petit Trianon at Versailles – have been preserved and welcome visitors for tours through the vast ballrooms, extravagant parlors and meticulous gardens. Though the mansions were originally summer retreats, tours are now given year-round.

Planning tip: To see the other side of this privileged lifestyle, book the Servant Life Tour at The Elms.

2. Hike to Hanging Rock

The Norman Bird Sanctuary is known as a wildlife refuge and environmental education center, but locals like to visit its 7 miles of hiking trails. There are accessible trails like the Universal Trail, as well as pathways through fields of wildflowers, woodlands and wetlands. If you take one of the more challenging trails to Hanging Rock, you will be rewarded with beautiful ocean views from a scenic point that also overlooks Gardiner Pond and the towers of St George’s School. Watch your step while climbing the rocky stone trail.

Planning tip: The refuge has a rich program of events, including yoga, themed walks and a fall harvest festival.

Sachuest Point National Wildlife Refuge. Monika Salvan/Shutterstock

3. Go bird-watching

Tourists aren’t the only visitors to flock to the Newport area. The 242-acre Sachuest Point National Wildlife Refuge is home to the second-largest wintering population of harlequin ducks on the Atlantic coast. See them between November and March each year. Stroll through the 3 miles of walking trails along the rocky shoreline and salt marshlands. In addition to the ducks, you may spy loons, eiders, gannets, peregrine falcons and snowy owls. More than 200 bird species visit here seasonally.

4. Take a scenic drive

Ocean Drive from Castle Hill Inn to Bellevue Avenue is one of the prettiest scenic roadways in Rhode Island. At the southernmost point along the route, Brenton Point State Park is a perfect stop to fly a kite or clamber over the rocks and poke around tide pools. Bring some beach chairs and settle in for a picnic.

Planning tip: Many visitors choose to make the drive in a two-passenger three-wheeler from Scooter World.

The Horseshoe Court at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. EWY Media/Shutterstock

5. Tennis anyone?

Every July, all eyes are on the central court at the International Tennis Hall of Fame for the Hall of Fame Open, played in the heart of Newport. During the rest of the year, the hall's interactive museum keeps visitors captivated by its nearly 2000 objects covering the history of the game, especially the Roger Federer hologram.

Planning tip: As long as you’re not visiting during the open, you can book a court or join the club to play in the footsteps of some of the sport’s greats.

6. Ride the rails

Have a rolling good time traversing Aquidneck Island, which contains Newport along with Portsmouth and Middletown, by riding the rails with Rail Explorers. Using two- or four-person pedal carts, you'll follow the Old Colony Railroad, which was built in 1862, along Narragansett Bay, passing Mt Hope Bridge, Hog Island Lighthouse and coastal woodlands.

Planning tip: The fun continues even after the temperature dips with evening rides complete with a s'mores bar around a firepit.

7. Stomp divots at a polo match

The first polo club in the US, Newport Polo hosts the Newport International Polo Series from June through September. Dress in your preppiest apparel and book a table in the pavilion to watch a thundering match. And yes, fans do go out on the field to stomp the divots back into place before the second half.

A lobster roll and fries. f11photo/Shutterstock

8. Dine on local seafood

Lobster rolls, oysters, fried clams, fresh fish – ask a local where to get their favorite and each person may provide a different answer. A few names frequently crop up. When looking to enjoy fresh seafood with a water view, local favorites include the twin lobster rolls from Salty's at Second Beach (summer only), fried clams at Flo’s Clam Shack, oysters on the rooftop deck of Midtown Oyster Bar, New England clam chowder at The Black Pearl and the catch of the day at Belle’s at Newport Shipyard.

9. Cruise into a car museum

Most towns boast an art or history museum, and Newport certainly has those, but it also has a unique collection that will rev up car lovers. The Audrain Automobile Museum's 300 vehicles date from 1899 to modern day; it showcases a few cars at a time based on the current exhibit's theme.

Detour: The Newport Car Museum in nearby Portsmouth is another remarkable collection, focusing on automobiles from the 1950s and on. Exhibits include Shelby cars, classic Corvettes, and fin and muscle cars.

Sailing in the bay off Newport. Allan Wood Photography/Shutterstock

10. Sail in the bay

A trip to the Classic Coast is not complete without experiencing Newport’s boating culture. Options for getting out on the water abound. Take lessons at Sail Newport, which also does sailboat rentals if you already know port from starboard. Book a sunset or day sail on a schooner with Newport Classic Cruises. Skilled boaters can charter one of many America’s Cup sailing yachts.

Planning tip: For a completely different onboard experience, you can skip the hotel and book your stay on a local houseboat.

11. See the gardens at Blithewold

The grounds surrounding the 45-room mansion Blithewold in nearby Bristol are an authentic example of the Country Place Era. A stroll through the gardens, with beautiful views of Narragansett Bay, is a lovely way to spend an afternoon, whether among the vibrant blooms of spring, in the lush summer or on a crisp fall day.

Planning tip: The best way to experience Blithewold is at one of the estate’s special events. Spread out on the lawn for a summer concert, or reserve a table for Tea and Scones on the porch.

Newport Cliff Walk. Yingna Cai/Shutterstock

12. Tackle the Newport Cliff Walk

Visitors and locals alike are fans of the Newport Cliff Walk. This 3.5-mile public walkway hugs the rocky shoreline and passes the back lawns of some of Newport’s most stunning homes. Parking is available near Easton’s Beach (also known as First Beach) and at Narragansett Ave and Ochre Point Ave near the Forty Steps.

Planning tip: For a short walk with great views, focus on the section between the Forty Steps and Ruggles Ave.

13. Take a winter seal-watching tour

Winter isn’t necessarily a popular time for humans to be out on the icy water, but harbor seals love the chill – over 400 of them hang out in Narragansett Bay from November to April. But if you want to see them, you’ll need to bundle up and join a tour with the largest environmental nonprofit in New England, Save the Bay. You’ll board a boat in Newport to cruise out to the creature’s favorite spots, learning about these adorable, semiaquatic mammals along the way.

Local tip: Harbor seals are the official marine animal of Rhode Island, and their arrival each winter is a sign that the bay is healthy and thriving, with enough fish for the seals to stay full and happy.

Newport Vineyards. Pernelle Voyage/Shutterstock

14. Go wine tasting

The Newport area is home to three wineries: Newport Vineyards, Greenvale Vineyards and Sakonnet Vineyard. Book a table for a wine tasting or farm-to-table dining at Newport Vineyards, or pack a picnic to enjoy with a bottle on the lawn at Sakonnet.

Detour: Not that into wine? There are plenty of local breweries, cideries and distilleries to visit instead.

15. Explore Fort Adams

Fort Adams has guarded the entrance to Newport Harbor since the mid-1800s. Today it sits on the grounds of a state park, which is free to enjoy. Visitors can utilize the small beach, walk along the coast on the 2-mile Fort Adams Bay Walk or explore some of the historic sites.

Planning tip: Self-guided tours trace a broad overview of the site. For those with niche interests, consider the guided paranormal tour, or don a hard hat and follow a group through the fort's underground tunnels and land defenses.

16. Picnic at Beavertail State Park

One of the prettiest places in all of Rhode Island is located just across Narragansett Bay at the southern tip of Conanicut Island. Beavertail State Park covers 153 acres with a beautiful coastline and open picnic grounds. The main attraction is the working Beavertail Lighthouse and the Beavertail Lighthouse Museum. Plop yourself on the rocks to enjoy classic New England coastline views.

Planning tip: Beavertail is also a stellar spot to fly a kite, investigate the tide pools or try your hand at saltwater fishing.