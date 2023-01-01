Designed by Richard Morris Hunt and built in 1892 for William K Vanderbilt, the younger brother of Cornelius II, the gaudy Marble House – built of many kinds of garishly colored marble – is an ostentatious building whose inspiration was drawn from the Palace of Versailles. It comes complete with custom furnishings styled after the era of Louis XIV. The Preservation Society of Newport County maintains the building and offers a variety of discount tickets for entry into multiple houses.