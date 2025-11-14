Dec 20, 202411 min read14 legendary US restaurants that come with a side of history
The best places to eat and drink in Boston this winter
Nov 14, 2025 • 10 min read
Boston Public Garden in winter. Mikey Colon/Shutterstock
When the temperature drops, what’s the best way to warm the body and soothe the soul? Indulge in a delicious meal. Bostonian chefs and restaurateurs know how to treat their guests in winter, warming them from the inside out. You're probably familiar with many local specialties, like clam chowder, but the best seasonal delights are decidedly more unexpected, with plenty of global flavors.
Warm up with international flavors
Boston is a city of immigrants who have brought their farflung culinary traditions to the local dining scene. Warm up a cold night with a plate of pasta, a bowl of dumplings, or some spicy fare from warmer climes.
Pizza, pasta and pastries in the North End
A wave of Italian immigrants settled in the North End in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, turning this historic neighborhood into Boston’s own little Italy (though nobody calls it that!). The narrow streets are lined with ristoranti and trattorias, offering countless ways to fill the belly and warm the soul. Here's our pick of the best.
Euno
It’s hard to choose among all the tantalizing Italian restaurants in the North End. But if the weather outside is frightful, why not go where the fire is so delightful? That’s downstairs at Euno, where exposed brick walls and dim lighting keep things cozy. The menu is wide-ranging, but you can’t go wrong with the pappardelle alla bolognese.
119 Salem St, North End
Carmelina’s
The chefs at work in the open kitchen steal the show at Carmelina’s. They make magic with generations-old family recipes, serving up capellini with frutti di mare and “Sunday macaroni” (which is actually penne, and it’s served everyday) that will warm you through and through.
307 Hanover St, North End
Modern Pastry Shop
Did you save room for dessert? If so, head directly to Modern Pastry Shop, a bright spot on a dark night, where you can finish the evening with an espresso and a fresh-filled cannoli (considered by many to be the city’s best). 257 Hanover St, North End
Dim sum, dumplings and other Asian delights
A wave of Chinese immigrants arrived in Boston in the mid 19th century to work in the shoe factories of the Leather District. They settled in nearby South Cove, between Downtown and the South End, an area that would eventually come to be called Chinatown. Nowadays residents of Chinatown are not only Chinese, but also Taiwanese, Vietnamese and Cambodian, and the local dining scene reflects this diverse population (and then some). Taste Boston's best Asian flavors at these restaurants.
Taiwan Cafe
A Chinatown classic, Taiwan Cafe is crowded and loud; service is brusque (but efficient); and competing aromas fill the dining room. The menu is a mile long but those pan-fried dumplings hit the spot on a cold day.
34 Oxford St, Chinatown
The Q
Hunker down in this inviting upscale lounge to try your hand at Mongolian hot pot, an interactive eating experience. Thinly sliced raw meat and fresh vegetables are delivered to the table, along with hot broth for cooking and various sauces for dipping. Heat things up with the Q signature spicy Szechuan chili broth.
660 Washington St, Chinatown
Somenya
When winter winds are blowing, step into this Japanese noodle shop, a sanctuary of warmth and light, hung with cherry blossoms and prayer flags. Slurp down a bowl of soba or udon noodles in a hot, flavorful broth, sip some sake, and know that all is right in the world.
23 Hudson St, Chinatown
Myers+Chang
Myers+Chang is a South End neighborhood favorite, but it’s worth traveling from afar to sample the finely curated menu of “Asian-ish” small plates at this welcoming locale. The contemporary kitchen turns out steaming plates of noodles, dumplings or dim sum that will warm your heart. The pan-roasted soy-glazed salmon is true love on a plate.
1145 Washington St, South End
Boston’s spicy southern neighborhoods
When the winter weather inspires dreams of Caribbean climes, Bostonians head south, not to the islands but to Dorchester and Matappan. These southside neighborhoods have welcomed immigrants from Jamaica, Trinidad and other Caribbean islands, who add some spice to the local restaurant scene.
Murl’s Kitchen
This Dorchester takeout joint wins high praise for its authentic Jamaican dishes, including a much loved jerk mac and cheese. Alternatively, look for the Murl’s food truck near Faneuil Hall or at 500 Boylston St. Don’t worry about eating outside in the cold: the spicy curries and stews will heat you up from the inside out.
143 Washington St, Dorchester
Comfort Kitchen
This stylish restaurant – a James Beard nominee! – celebrates the bold flavors of the African diaspora, from Asia to the Americas, with creative and delicious food that is unlike anything you have eaten in other places (eg, jackfruit sliders or jerk roasted duck). The fusion of flavors will tantalize your tastebuds, while the warm atmosphere of multicultural community-building will feed your soul.
611 Columbia Rd, Dorchester
Tortas and tacos in East Boston
Most travelers fly into Logan airport, then go directly into town, completely bypassing the airport’s multicultural neighborhood. But East Boston is a prime place to heat things up with Mexican and Salvadoran specialties. If you’re craving some spiciness from south of the border, make a stop at one of these neighborhood haunts.
Angela’s Cafe
Angela’s sunny yellow storefront, light-filled interior and Talavera tiles whisk you straight away to Puebla, and that’s even before you taste the Mexican fare. Whether it’s Angela’s famous breakfast (served all day) or her signature mole poblano, your day will be brighter for it.
131 Lexington St, East Boston
Taquería Jalisco
The original location, an unassuming storefront on Bennington St, has attracted a loyal following for its hearty pozole and drool-worthy birria tacos. Now Taquería Jalisco has a fancy new location on Saratoga St, offering tableside guacamole service, a full bar and more. Churro espresso martini, anyone?
291 Bennington St or 980 Saratoga St, East Boston
Winter is seafood season
Seafood is the centerpiece of Boston’s culinary culture, and wintertime is no exception. In fact, the coldest time of year is arguably the best time of year for some regional specialties like clam chowder and oysters on the half shell.
Clam chowder is a hearty soup for a hardy people
For generations, clam chowder has sustained New Englanders through the coldest months of the year. With its rich, cream base, boiled potatoes and diced clams, this nourishing soup is the region’s most satisfying comfort food and best winter warm-up. Here are Boston's best places to tuck in to some clam chowder.
The Banks
Named after New England’s famed fishing grounds, the Banks excels at seafood classics with a creative twist. Its clam chowder is no exception, with Berkshire pork belly, chives and a herb oil drizzle. Indulge in a bowl next to the blazing open fireplace at this swanky Back Bay spot.
406 Stuart St, Back Bay
Atlantic Fish Co
What could be more comforting than delectable New England clam chowder served in a bread bowl? Atlantic Fish Co’s big leather booths and nautical themed decor provide a classic but cozy setting for it – perfect on a cold winter day.
761 Boylston St, Back Bay
Boston Sail Loft
With deck seating and water views, this urban seafood shack is a summertime favorite, but it has a distinct appeal in winter, as well. The clam chowder tops many “best in Boston” lists, thanks to its herby flavor and overflowing-mug presentation. And it’s all the more satisfying while gazing out at the cold, stark beauty of the winter harbor.
80 Atlantic Ave, North End
Warren Tavern
Cozy up next to the fire for a hot bowl of chowder, just like they did in days of yore. History has it that Paul Revere himself used to frequent the Warren Tavern, which dates to 1780. 2 Pleasant St, Charlestown
Cold weather delicacies
An old adage dictates that oysters should only be eaten in months that contain the letter "r," that is, September through April. Here in New England, we slurp oysters year-round; but the bivalves do store fat to endure cold temperatures, meaning they are their plumpest and most flavorful during winter months.
Citizen Public House & Oyster Bar
There is much to love about this sophisticated tavern, from the excellent raw bar to the roaring fireplace to the 40-page menu of whiskeys (aka, the Whiskypedia). The seafood tower is a sight to behold, with a hot version on offer during the cold winter months.
1310 Boylston St, Fenway
Union Oyster House
Bostonians have been slurping oysters at the Union Oyster House (originally Atwood & Bacon) since 1826. Sidle up to the semi-circular bar and enjoy a dozen on the half-shell in this historic setting.
21 Union St, Downtown
Neptune Oyster
Boston’s most beloved raw bar serves not only oysters, but also littlenecks, cherrystones, crab claws and – a true seasonal specialty – sea urchin. Neptune’s crudo and cooked seafood dishes are also sublime. The only downside is the tiny restaurant does not take reservations, so prepare to stand outside in the cold while you wait for a table.
63 Salem St, North End
Saltie Girl
Saltie Girl is not just a raw bar, but a “seafood bar”. Besides the exquisite towers of shellfish, the salty specialty comes in tins – yes, sardines! – a delicious wintertime source of much needed vitamin D.
279 Dartmouth St, Back Bay
Warming drinks in cozy corners
From hot tea to hot chocolate, from craft cocktails to craft beer, Boston’s bars and cafes offer a wide variety of drinks to warm you up on a cold winter’s day. Get cozy at one of these favorites.
Sip something hot
Beacon Hill Books & Café
When the temperatures drop, sometimes you just want to snuggle up with a good book and a hot cuppa. Beacon Hill’s gorgeous neighborhood bookstore has plenty of nooks and crannies to do just that. Order a cup of hot cinnamon cider or Taza cocoa (from local maker Taza Chocolate) to complement your read.
71 Charles St, Beacon Hill
LA Burdick
LA Burdick is first and foremost a chocolatier, famous for its adorable handcrafted chocolate mice. But it's the decadent drinking chocolate that forms lines out the door at locations in Back Bay and Harvard Sq. Take your pick between dark, milk or white: it’s all sinfully rich and delicious.
220 Clarendon St, Back Bay; 52 Brattle St, Harvard Sq
Trident Booksellers & Café
Trident was a bookstore-cafe before it was cool (since 1984, to be exact). It’s still the perfect retreat from the bustle of Newbury St, especially on a cold day, when you can browse the books and sip a hot drink. The owners’ Buddhist ideals are apparent from the store’s many New Age and philosophical titles, as well as its large selection of teas.
338 Newbury St, Back Bay
Caffe Vittoria
Caffe Vittoria is the oldest Italian cafe in the city, and it still retains its historical ambiance, with marble tables, tin ceilings and vintage photos. It’s a delightful step back in time, where you can warm up with signature coffee drinks, spiced up with kahlua, brandy and other liqueurs.
290–296 Hanover St, North End
Fireside chats
The Street Bar (Newbury Hotel)
Leather couches, wood paneled walls and a crackling fireplace at the Street Bar all add up to an interior that is exquisitely intimate and warm, no matter what is happening outside. Settle in with a classy cocktail and enjoy.
1 Newbury St, Back Bay
Yvonne’s
Snag a fireside seat in Yvonne’s library, and you will never want to leave. If the fire doesn’t warm you up, the Hot & Dirty cocktail will (vodka, fino, vermouth and chili).
2 Winter Pl, Downtown
Winter brews deter winter blues
Trillium Brewing
While Trillium’s brewery is in the Seaport District, for wintertime meetups we prefer the Fenway location. Warm up with Trillium’s nutty imperial stout or peppery saison.
401 Park Dr, Fenway
Widowmaker Tap Room
The Widowmaker Tap Room is your neo-goth beer bar, a mysterious space with moody lighting, flickering fire and punk-metal music. The vibe is kind of creepy, but also cozy, with an excellent line-up of beers from the flagship Widowmaker brewery in Braintree.
190 North Beacon St, Brighton
