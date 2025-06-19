Even if you’ve never visited New England, there’s a good chance you know lobster rolls are synonymous with summer in Maine. Up and down the coast, they’re as familiar and beloved as lighthouses – best enjoyed outside near the water, the salty breeze an essential part of the experience. Maine’s famously cold, clean and tightly regulated waters produce what’s widely considered the best lobster in the world, notably sweet and tender.

Despite their status as a delicacy, lobster rolls are served in a contrastingly humble manner: on nothing more than a buttery split-top bun, often out of a weathered wood shack. Everyone has a (strong) opinion – cold with mayo, warm with butter, picnic-style or naked – and the debate over what’s “authentic” is as divisive as Chicago’s best hot dog or the best slice in New York. In any case, lobster rolls are simple and unfussy at their core, made for walking around or eating on a road trip up the coast. That’s how they started, and exactly why they’ve endured.

Lobster shack in Maine. Drw7116/Shutterstock

History

Lobster rolls feel like a luxury snack today, but for centuries, lobster was anything but. Until the 19th century, it was considered a poor man’s protein, so abundant that it washed up on shore by the thousands and was commonly served to prisoners. Even at the turn of the century, people really only ate potted lobster – and strictly out of necessity.

Advertisement

Then in 1829, a recipe for cold lobster salad appeared in The American Frugal Housewife cookbook, calling for a light homemade mayo dressing. By the late 1800s, the dish was a summertime mainstay across New England, often eaten on bread at clambakes and on boats. Many people believe it was actually fishermen or sailors who first ate lobster in sandwich form as a quick, easy meal.

Lobster fisherman in Maine. spwidoff/Shutterstock

As train travel brought more visitors – and money – to the New England coast, lobster became a novelty of sorts. Boardwalk stands began serving portable food, inspired by the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair, when handhelds like ice cream cones and hot dogs became all the rage. The lobster salad sandwich evolved with the times and by the 1920s, lobster rolls were a coastal summer staple, found everywhere from beach shacks to white-tablecloth dining rooms.

The first documented mention of a “lobster roll” came in 1927, at Perry’s in Milford, Connecticut (closed in the 1970s). Perry’s served its rolls warm with melted butter, now known as Connecticut-style. Mainers, of course, argue that lobster rolls’ true roots lie farther north. Much like the debate over whether queso originated in Austin or San Antonio, this regional feud rages on.

Lobster roll food truck outside the Portland Lighthouse in Portland, Maine. Darryl Brooks/Shutterstock

How to order

Ordering a lobster roll in Maine boils down to one key question: Maine-style or Connecticut-style? Traditional Maine lobster rolls have chilled meat mixed solely with mayo, while Connecticut’s come warm with drawn butter. You’ll find places offering only one or the other, and many with both. Some folks swear by a hybrid, warm lobster with a touch of mayo and melted butter. Newbies should know that lobster rolls aren’t cheap. Expect to pay market price, which in the last few years has meant rolls ranging from $20 to $40 each. Also on that note, prices may fluctuate by the week or even day.

How to eat it

Lobster rolls are a messy, hands-on affair. They’re typically piled high, so a little spillage is to be expected. Have napkins ready – or better yet, tuck one bib-style into your shirt – and hold the roll with both hands. If you order butter on the side, resist the temptation to dip. Instead, drizzle it right over the top. And similar to how anything eaten around a campfire simply tastes better, a spot with a water view makes the experience exponentially more blissful and satisfying.

McLoons Lobster Shack in South Thomaston, Maine. McLoons Lobster Shack

Best places to get lobster rolls in Maine

McLoons Lobster Shack, South Thomaston

Vibes: This red wooden shack sits on a historic working wharf at the edge of Spruce Head Island, surrounded only by lobster boats and a smattering of houses. It’s serene, with red Adirondack chairs and picnic tables offering front row seats for watching lobster boats drift in and out and staff pulling traps onto the dock via an old-school pulley system – no tanks or middlemen here. Unassuming and family-owned, McLoons feels like a backyard cookout, and has lines forming even before opening.

Advertisement

Cost: US$26.95 lobster roll, US$52.95 Rolls Royce

How to get it: No reservations, so be ready to wait a bit (it’s worth it). Rolls come “undressed,” with steamed, chilled lobster on buttery griddled New England-style buns, plus a side of melted butter, coleslaw and a pickle. Go all-in on the Lobster Rolls Royce, a double-portion, half-pound of meat. Soft-shell lobster, available late June to early July, is a rare treat thanks to McLoons unique location. The crab roll and clam dip also stand out, and the blueberry float from the dessert shack is a must.

Footbridge Lobster, Ogunquit

Vibes: A few minutes from the state’s best beaches in Ogunquit, this bright red walk-up shanty in Perkins Cove is pure Maine coast. A simple sign above the window, “From my boat to you,” tells the truth: the owner catches the lobster himself, resulting in an ultra-fresh, right-off-the-boat flavor.

Cost: US$31.95

How to get it: Homemade, perfectly toasted brioche rolls are stacked with 5oz of huge claw, knuckle and tail meat chunks. Get yours cold or hot, then make the crucial decision: butter or mayo. Locals swear by the combo roll, with mayo and melted butter. Look out for the summer meal deal, with chips, a drink and a whoopie pie (another Maine specialty), made by a local baker. There’s no seating, so stand or find a bench overlooking the harbor and famous wooden drawbridge.

Lobster roll from The Clam Shack over the Kennebunk River in Maine. The Clam Shack

The Clam Shack, Kennebunk

Vibes: A weathered white building perched on stilts along the Kennebunk River, The Clam Shack is straight out of a New England postcard scene. The walk-up window and breezy patio are prime for boat-watching, while inside, wood paneling, bright yellow stools and live lobster tanks exude nostalgic charm. The entire town is so dreamy, the ambiance could be half the reason Food & Wine named this lobster roll 2023’s best in America.

Cost: US$32.95

How to get it: The Clam Shack piles fresh lobster onto large locally baked burger buns. They’re served chilled, with your choice of butter, mayo or both, plus a souvenir button to show where your loyalties lie. Order inside or at the walk-up window, snag a seat overlooking the river and don’t skip the frozen blueberry margarita or blueberry hand pie. You can also order online for takeaway only.

Chauncey Creek Lobster Pier, Kittery Point

Vibes: Family-run Chauncey Creek sits on a quiet inlet 15 minutes from New Hampshire, still looking and feeling like a working lobster pier. Colorful picnic tables span the dock and fishing nets hang from the rafters. True to traditions started in the 1940s, patrons bring everything from wine and dessert to candles and tablecloths. Bonus: it’s far less crowded than most lobster shacks along US Route 1.

Cost: Market price

How to get it: Claim a numbered picnic table, then order your lobster roll – served cold with mayo on a burger bun – from the window. BYOB (drinks, sides or dessert), and they suggest grabbing a growler from nearby Tributary Brewing. The oysters and clam chowder are excellent, and if you’re in the mood for a whole lobster, pick your own in the building with live tanks. It’s open seasonally from Mother’s Day through the Tuesday after Columbus Day, and you can even pull up by boat and dock at the pier.

Luke’s Lobster shack restaurant in the old port in Portland, Maine. EQRoy/Shutterstock

Luke’s Lobster, Portland

Vibes: At the end of the Portland Pier, it doesn’t get fresher than Luke’s. Watch the day’s catch roll into the buying station, then head inside to enjoy 360-degree views of the harbor. Colorful traps and buoys line the sea-bleached building, and a chalkboard out front lists the source of every ingredient on the menu (within neighboring states, if not Maine), down to tomatoes and butter. It’s the flagship of what’s now a Certified B Corp with nearly 40 locations, but this Luke’s has deeply local roots: a third-generation lobsterman founded the company and they buy directly from Maine fishermen.

Cost: US$28 4oz roll, US$39 6oz roll, US$40 flight

How to get it: Choose from 4, 6 or 8oz rolls served “Luke’s Way,” chilled with light mayo, lemon butter and secret seasoning. Prefer warm or undressed? Just ask. Luke’s also offers a flight of three 2oz rolls topped with lemon butter, spicy honey butter and truffle butter. There’s not a bad seat in the house, but upstairs offers the best views and the patio is dog-friendly. Metered parking on the pier is pricey; instead, park in a nearby lot and walk. Make reservations to avoid long waits or order ahead for carryout.

Bite Into Maine food truck, Cape Elizabeth

Vibes: Bite Into Maine operates two trucks and one brick-and-mortar, but the original food truck at Fort Williams Park is the one to seek out. Parked mere steps from the iconic Portland Head Light, it pairs bucket list views with some of the most memorable lobster rolls in the state. Snag a picnic table or bring a blanket and enjoy a casual lunch while marveling at Maine’s oldest lighthouse.

Cost: Market price

How to get it: Traditional Maine- and Connecticut-style rolls anchor the menu, but adventurous foodies will want to try the wasabi, curry, picnic (coleslaw, celery salt and butter) or chipotle rolls. Pro tip: order the smaller 4.5oz size and try a few. All rolls come on bread that locals rave about, and they pair perfectly with the Maine Root sodas the truck sells. Expect a wait, although the line moves fast considering the lighthouse is an extremely popular tourist destination.

Take it home

Get your Maine lobster fix from anywhere in the US with an at-home lobster roll kit. Luke’s Lobster, McLoons Lobster Shack, The Clam Shack and Bite Into Maine offer bundles that serve two to eight people and ship overnight. You’ll get fresh-caught lobster meat, buns, instructions and even the exact mayo and butter the restaurants use, plus you can order extras like chowder or whoopie pies.