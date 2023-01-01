Ogunquit Beach

Southern Maine Coast

A sublime stretch of family-friendly coastline, Ogunquit Beach is only a five-minute walk along Beach St, east of US 1. Walking to the beach is a good idea in summer as the parking lot fills up early (and it costs $4 per hour to park!). The 3-mile beach fronts Ogunquit Bay to the south; on the west side of the beach are the warmer waters of the tidal Ogunquit River.

Footbridge Beach, 2 miles to the north near Wells, is actually the northern extension of Ogunquit Beach. Little Beach, near the small lighthouse on Marginal Way, is best reached on foot.

