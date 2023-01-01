Wiggly Bridge & Steedman Woods

Who knows how many generations of New Englanders have childhood memories of balancing their way across this wibbly-wobbly suspension bridge, which spans a 75ft estuary between the York River and artificial Barrel Mill Pond. The bridge is adjacent to Steedman Woods, a small parcel of preserved forest where people often walk their dogs.

If you've visited the Museums of Old York, showing your ticket will enable you to park your car at the George Marshall Store Gallery, which is close to Steedman Woods.