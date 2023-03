This 1760 structure is one of the finest Georgian houses in the US. Elizabeth and Mark Hunking Wentworth were among Portsmouth's wealthiest and most prominent citizens, so no expense was spared in building this home, which was a wedding gift for their son. Access is by guided tour.

The adjacent Tobias Lear House (not open to the public) is a hip-roofed Colonial residence that was home to the family of George Washington’s private secretary.