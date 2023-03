Like a fish out of water, this 205ft-long submarine is now a beached museum on a grassy lawn. Launched from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in 1953, the Albacore was once the world's fastest submarine. It housed a crew of 55 and was piloted around the world for 19 years without firing a shot. A small maritime museum and gift shop sit beside the sub, which is located just north of the old town center.