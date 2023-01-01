This former boardinghouse is where America's first great naval commander resided in Portsmouth. Jones, who uttered, 'I have not yet begun to fight!' during a particularly bloody engagement with the British, is believed to have lodged here during the outfitting of the Ranger (1777) and the America (1781). The marvelous Georgian mansion with gambrel roof is now the headquarters of the Portsmouth Historical Society.

An exhibit on the 2nd floor spotlights the city's role as host of the Portsmouth Peace Treaty, a landmark agreement that ended the Russo-Japanese War in 1905. The treaty was engineered by President Theodore Roosevelt.