South Ward Meetinghouse

Portsmouth

LoginSave

The towering meetinghouse, completed in 1866, replaced a parish meetinghouse that had been on the site since 1731. A stop on the Black Heritage Trail, the building hosted the city's first celebration of the Emancipation Proclamation, on January 1,1882, and also served as the state's first black church.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Portsmouth, NH - August 3 2013: View of the Jones House at the Strawbery Banke Museum; Shutterstock ID 1600935079; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Strawbery Banke Museum

    0.12 MILES

    Spread across a 10-acre site, the Strawbery Banke Museum is an eclectic blend of period homes that date back to the 1690s. Costumed guides recount tales…

  • Portsmouth, NH, USA July 16 The Wentworth Gardener House in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was built in the Georgian style in 1760; Shutterstock ID 1542730070; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Wentworth Gardner House

    0.07 MILES

    This 1760 structure is one of the finest Georgian houses in the US. Elizabeth and Mark Hunking Wentworth were among Portsmouth's wealthiest and most…

  • Parker River National Wildlife Refuge

    Parker River National Wildlife Refuge

    20.15 MILES

    This 4662-acre sanctuary occupies the southern three-quarters of Plum Island. More than 800 species of bird, plant and animal reside in its many…

  • Ogunquit Beach

    Ogunquit Beach

    14.53 MILES

    A sublime stretch of family-friendly coastline, Ogunquit Beach is only a five-minute walk along Beach St, east of US 1. Walking to the beach is a good…

  • Crane Beach

    Crane Beach

    26.71 MILES

    One of the longest, widest, sandiest beaches in the region is Crane Beach, with 5.5 miles of fine-sand barrier beach on Ipswich Bay. It is set in the…

  • Perkins Cove

    Perkins Cove

    13.84 MILES

    This picturesque inlet is dotted with sailboats and fishing boats; a narrow pedestrian bridge spans the harbor. The cove is home to a handful of…

  • Moffatt-Ladd House

    Moffatt-Ladd House

    0.51 MILES

    Originally built by an influential ship captain for his son, the Georgian Moffatt-Ladd House was later the home of General William Whipple, a signer of…

  • Wingaersheek Beach

    Wingaersheek Beach

    28.9 MILES

    The biggest and best of Cape Ann's beaches is Wingaersheek Beach, a wide swath of sand surrounded by Ipswich Bay and guarded by Annisquam Lighthouse.

View more attractions

Nearby Portsmouth attractions

1. Wentworth Gardner House

0.07 MILES

This 1760 structure is one of the finest Georgian houses in the US. Elizabeth and Mark Hunking Wentworth were among Portsmouth's wealthiest and most…

2. Strawbery Banke Museum

0.12 MILES

Spread across a 10-acre site, the Strawbery Banke Museum is an eclectic blend of period homes that date back to the 1690s. Costumed guides recount tales…

3. Prescott Park

0.2 MILES

Overlooking the Piscataqua River, this small, grassy park with gardens makes a pleasant setting for a picnic. More importantly, it's the leafy backdrop to…

4. Market Square

0.37 MILES

The heart of Portsmouth is this picturesque square, set neatly beneath the soaring white spire of the North Church. Within a few steps of the square are…

5. Nahcotta

0.43 MILES

Nahcotta is one of Portsmouth's key galleries, located in the historical center.

6. John Paul Jones House

0.45 MILES

This former boardinghouse is where America's first great naval commander resided in Portsmouth. Jones, who uttered, 'I have not yet begun to fight!'…

7. Moffatt-Ladd House

0.51 MILES

Originally built by an influential ship captain for his son, the Georgian Moffatt-Ladd House was later the home of General William Whipple, a signer of…

8. USS Albacore

0.96 MILES

Like a fish out of water, this 205ft-long submarine is now a beached museum on a grassy lawn. Launched from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in 1953, the…