The towering meetinghouse, completed in 1866, replaced a parish meetinghouse that had been on the site since 1731. A stop on the Black Heritage Trail, the building hosted the city's first celebration of the Emancipation Proclamation, on January 1,1882, and also served as the state's first black church.
South Ward Meetinghouse
Portsmouth
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
0.12 MILES
Spread across a 10-acre site, the Strawbery Banke Museum is an eclectic blend of period homes that date back to the 1690s. Costumed guides recount tales…
0.07 MILES
This 1760 structure is one of the finest Georgian houses in the US. Elizabeth and Mark Hunking Wentworth were among Portsmouth's wealthiest and most…
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge
20.15 MILES
This 4662-acre sanctuary occupies the southern three-quarters of Plum Island. More than 800 species of bird, plant and animal reside in its many…
14.53 MILES
A sublime stretch of family-friendly coastline, Ogunquit Beach is only a five-minute walk along Beach St, east of US 1. Walking to the beach is a good…
26.71 MILES
One of the longest, widest, sandiest beaches in the region is Crane Beach, with 5.5 miles of fine-sand barrier beach on Ipswich Bay. It is set in the…
13.84 MILES
This picturesque inlet is dotted with sailboats and fishing boats; a narrow pedestrian bridge spans the harbor. The cove is home to a handful of…
0.51 MILES
Originally built by an influential ship captain for his son, the Georgian Moffatt-Ladd House was later the home of General William Whipple, a signer of…
28.9 MILES
The biggest and best of Cape Ann's beaches is Wingaersheek Beach, a wide swath of sand surrounded by Ipswich Bay and guarded by Annisquam Lighthouse.
Nearby Portsmouth attractions
0.07 MILES
This 1760 structure is one of the finest Georgian houses in the US. Elizabeth and Mark Hunking Wentworth were among Portsmouth's wealthiest and most…
0.12 MILES
Spread across a 10-acre site, the Strawbery Banke Museum is an eclectic blend of period homes that date back to the 1690s. Costumed guides recount tales…
0.2 MILES
Overlooking the Piscataqua River, this small, grassy park with gardens makes a pleasant setting for a picnic. More importantly, it's the leafy backdrop to…
0.37 MILES
The heart of Portsmouth is this picturesque square, set neatly beneath the soaring white spire of the North Church. Within a few steps of the square are…
0.43 MILES
Nahcotta is one of Portsmouth's key galleries, located in the historical center.
0.45 MILES
This former boardinghouse is where America's first great naval commander resided in Portsmouth. Jones, who uttered, 'I have not yet begun to fight!'…
0.51 MILES
Originally built by an influential ship captain for his son, the Georgian Moffatt-Ladd House was later the home of General William Whipple, a signer of…
0.96 MILES
Like a fish out of water, this 205ft-long submarine is now a beached museum on a grassy lawn. Launched from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in 1953, the…