Museums of Old York

York, called Agamenticus by its original Native American inhabitants, was settled by the British in 1624 and granted a charter by King Charles I in 1642. Nine of its best-preserved buildings are now cared for by the Old York Historical Society, which has turned them into individual museums. Highlights include the cells and stockades of the Old Gaol; the Emerson-Wilcox House, now a museum of decorative arts; and John Hancock Wharf, a warehouse with displays commemorating the area's maritime history.

Pick up tickets and maps at the visitor center next to the 19th-century Remick Barn, which hosts seasonal exhibits and special educational programs.