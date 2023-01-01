Walk the woodsy coastal trails, explore the Seacoast Science Center or simply sit by the rocky coast and enjoy the view and the breeze. Stop by the admissions desk at the science center for details about the Sound of Footsteps in Time 3-mile audio tour (available on a handheld wand or downloadable from iTunes). The tour covers local and natural history. For a pleasant stroll, try the 1-mile loop from the science center to Frost Point. Bird-watching is popular too.

Donations appreciated for the audio tour.