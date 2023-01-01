Six miles of trails wind along old carriageways, past ancient stonewall property markers and through acres of grasslands. Farm friends dot the pastures, while wilder animals are spotted in the woodlands. Visitors can observe the milking of cows, the making of cheese and other farm activities – and partake of their goodness. The store sells fresh, organically grown produce, not to mention tantalizing jams, spreads and sauces made with said produce.

This is bucolic New England at its best. From MA 128 take MA 1A north. Turn left on Cutler Rd and drive 2 miles to the intersection with Highland Rd.