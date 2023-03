This Colonial-era farmhouse dates from 1728, and is furnished and decorated with all manner of 'country arts' from the era. The home is the product of six decades of redecorating and refurbishing by Bertram and Nina Fletcher Little. In the early 20th century, the couple were renowned collectors and scholars of American folk art, and their home remains largely as it was when the family lived there. From Main St, Essex, take Rte 22, then turn right on Spring St.